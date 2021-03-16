Jaguar Land Rover’s new air purification tech to inhibit viruses by up to 97 per cent

- The technology that will be used in future JLR vehicles has also been tested against SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).

- This advanced technology also deodorises and inhibits allergens and can create a cleaner air environment for the customer.

JaguarLand Rover claims that its future cabin air purification technology has shown in laboratory tests to inhibit viruses and airborne bacteria by as much as 97 per cent.

The prototype heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system uses Panasonic’s Nanoe X technology to inhibit harmful bacteria and viruses and will help the cabins of future Jaguar and Land Rover models to deliver a unique customer experience.

Jaguar Land Rover partnered with Perfectus Biomed Ltd, a leading microbiology and virology lab, to perform the world-leading laboratory-based sealed-chamber test designed to simulate a vehicle ventilation system in recirculation mode over a 30-minute cycle. The independent research showed that viruses and bacteria were inhibited by as much as 97 per cent.

Panasonic’s innovative Nanoe X technology has also been tested on novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) by Texcell, a global research organisation that specialises in viral testing and immune-profiling, and is one of the laboratories in the world with permission to test against novel coronavirus. It found more than 99.995 per cent of the virus was inhibited during the two-hour laboratory test.

To provide active air purification, the Nanoe X technology, which is ten times more effective than its predecessor Nanoe, uses a high voltage to create trillions of Hydroxyl (OH) Radicals enveloped in nano-sized water molecules. These Hydroxyl Radicals alter the virus and bacteria proteins, which in-turn help inhibit their growth.