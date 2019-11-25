Please Tell Us Your City

New-gen Hyundai Creta spied again, reveals LED headlamps and tail lights

November 25, 2019, 02:31 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Next-gen Creta could be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model might be offered with three engine options

The next generation Hyundai Creta has been spied during a public road test once again. New spy images taken at night reveal the LED lighting setup of the second generation Creta, including the headlamps and tail lights. The model could be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Hyundai New Creta Exterior

As seen in the spy images, the new-gen Hyundai Creta will come equipped with a split headlamp design, with the upper unit housing a LED DRL which also works as a turn indicator, while the lower unit will house the main LED headlamp. Also on offer will be an LED light bar positioned on the boot lid of the model. Another image of the test mule’s rear profile reveals the split design as well as the LED powered setup. The side profile reveals the new gun-metal coloured alloy wheel design.

Hyundai New Creta Exterior

Inside, the 2020 Hyundai Creta could come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, BlueLink connectivity, fully digital instrument cluster, 360 degree, all-black interiors and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Powertrain options on the model are likely to include the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units from the Kia Seltos. The company might also offer the 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor. Transmission options are expected to remain the same, including a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

