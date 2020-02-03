New-gen Audi A8L launched in India; priced at Rs 1.56 crores

- The fourth-generation model of the A8 in India

- Powered by V6 petrol engine making 355bhp/500Nm

Audi has launched their new-gen A8 flagship sedan in India at the first Skoda-Volkswagen Night in New Delhi. Priced at Rs 1.56 crores (ex-showroom), the fourth-gen A8 is available only in India in the long-wheelbase guise. It debuts many new-age features from Audi and is available with a single powertrain option.

As the flagship saloon, the A8 debuts the all-new family design which was also seen on the recently-launched Q8 SUV. The sharp HD Matrix LED headlights with laser lights flanks the large, iconic Audi grille. The tail light is now a horizontal OLED-infused unit with a new signature motif. A special highlight of the A8 is the coupe-like smooth flowing sloping roofline that gives the luxury sedan a sporty appeal. Overall, the new A8 stays true to the Audi Prologue design showcased back in 2014. Dimension wise, the new A8L measures 5,300mm in length, 1,955mm in width and 1,499mm in height.

On the inside, the A8’s cabin is all-new. There is a brand-new MMI system with haptic feedback, the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen dominates the centre dashboard and all the connected services the Ingolstadt carmaker has on offer. The leather upholstery, electrically controlled air-con vents, remote-controlled seat, ambient lighting, rear feet massage incorporated into the back of front-passenger seats completes the cabin of the Luxo-barge. Also on offer is the rear-seat entertainment package that features two detachable tablets that can control various features in the car.

Powering the new-gen Audi A8 L is a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI petrol engine producing 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This powertrain comes standard with Audi’s latest mild-hybrid technology that includes a Belt Alternator Starter (BAS) and a lithium-ion battery with 10Ah electrical capacity. Transmission duties are taken care of by an eight-speed automatic transmission with the signature Quattro All-Wheel-Drive technology. The new A8 is also equipped with all-wheel steering.

The new Audi A8L rivals against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series.