Volkswagen Taigun showcased in India ahead of Auto Expo 2020

February 03, 2020, 07:22 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
The India-spec Volkswagen Taigun has made its debut in the country ahead of the Auto Expo 2020. The new mid-size SUV is a part of Volkswagen Group's 'India 2.0' project, and is essentially a derivative of the European-spec Volkswagen T-Cross.

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

The Volkswagen Taigun is underpinned by the MQB A0-IN platform, which has been localised to meet the Indian needs. Compared to the T-Cross, the Taigun receives design updates to the fascia and the rear end. And according to Volkswagen, the company has tried to infuse some 'Indian Masala' into the design of the SUV.

Volkswagen T-Cross Interior

The Volkswagen Taigun, the company says, is positioned as a lifestyle product that's projected towards young customers and women. The SUV has been developed with over 90 per cent parts localisation and the company claims it will be available at an accessible price point and will offer a low cost of ownership. Prices are expected to fall under the Rs 10-16 lakhs bracket (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen T-Cross Exterior

Under the hood, the Taigun is expected to come with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI motor that will be available with manual as well as DSG automatic transmissions. The Volkswagen Taigun will compete against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and the Tata Harrier.

