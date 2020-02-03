Kia Seltos registers sales of 15,000 units in January 2020

- Kia Motors India dispatched 450 units of the Carnival to dealers

- Highest ever sales for Seltos since launch

Kia accounted sales of 15,000 units in January 2020. The Seltos recorded sales of 15,000 units while the 450 units of the Carnival were dispatched to dealers. The month of January marks the highest ever sales for the Seltos since its launch in August 2019.

Kia Motors India will launch its second product for India, the Carnival, on 5 February 2020. The luxury MPV received 1,410 bookings on the first day of its pre-bookings. The brand’s third offering for India, the QYI compact SUV concept, will also be globally unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 while the launch will take place in the second half of 2020.

Commenting on the highest sales, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said “Kia team is overwhelmed with the love we have received from Indian consumer further motivating us to bring our world-class products to the country. We are committed to surprise the country with our upcoming products as well, this year. The consecutive month on month growth is proof of consumers' trust in the brand, Kia and also Seltos. We are thrilled to launch our second product Carnival and globally unveil our compact SUV for India at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020 and look forward to getting equal love from the patrons.”