Porsche Taycan to be launched in India by end of 2020

February 03, 2020, 07:41 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Porsche Taycan to be launched in India by end of 2020

- First-ever pure electric Porsche

- Will be one of the many EVs under Volkswagen Group’s model offensive

As a part of the India 2.0 strategy, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd has announced its Indian plans of electrification push at the first-ever Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Media Night in New Delhi. Taking a top-down approach, the premium manufacturers under the VW Group umbrella will first introduce electric vehicles in India followed by EVs by Skoda and Volkswagen.

Porsche 911 Exterior

The Porsche Taycan will be the one of many electric vehicles which will foray into the Indian market under the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd banner later this year. Revealed globally at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Taycan is based on the Mission E Concept and is the first-ever electric vehicle from Porsche.

However, it isn’t just a Panamera with electric motors but an electric 911 with four doors. Available in two specification at the moment – the Turbo and Turbo S – the Taycan is powered by a pair of electric motors (placed on each axle) producing a combined output of 616 horsepower. But it can be increased by ‘Overboost Power’ feature to 500kW (around 680 horsepower) in Turbo and 560kW (around 760 horsepower) in Turbo S. As a result, the former can hit 0-100kmph in 3 seconds, while the latter is capable of doing the same acceleration in mere 2.8 seconds.

Porsche 911 Interior

Under the skin, the Taycan motors are fed by a high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 93.4kWh. Porsche claims a range of 280 miles (412km) in Turbo and around 256 miles (approx. 340km) in Turbo S under WLTP cycle. The 800-volt architecture allows quick charging from 5 to 80 per cent in around 22 minutes. In true Porsche fashion, the Taycan is fitted with active air suspension (PASM), chassis control (PDCC), rear-axle steering, torque vectoring (PTV Plus) and many other hardware and software to make it precise yet accessible. There's also an affordable trim with 390kW (523bhp) and a range of 250km from 79.2kWh battery pack.

Porsche 911 Exterior

Produced at the new factory in Zuffenhausen, the Taycan will take a CBU route in India when it arrives later this year. It will come as a green alternative to expensive Luxo-barges and is expected to be priced between Rs 2-4 crores.

  • Porsche
  • Porsche 911
  • 911
  • Taycan
  • Porsche Taycan
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
