New Tata Punch deliveries begin

- The Tata Punch is priced between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom)

- The model is offered in four variants across seven colours

Tata Motors launched the Punch micro-SUV in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs 21,000 and now, deliveries of the Punch have begun.

The new Tata Punch is offered in seven colours across four variants including Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative, details of which are available here. The model is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. We have driven the Punch, and to read our review, click here.

Exterior highlights of the 2021 Tata Punch include a split headlamp design, LED DRLs, a blacked-out, single slat grille, fog lights, roof rails, contrast coloured roof and ORVMs, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, body cladding, as well as LED tail lights. The model scored a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test and you can read all about it here.

Inside, the Tata Punch is equipped with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, drive modes (City and Eco), a digital-analogue instrument console, cruise control, automatic climate control iRA connectivity, and an engine start-stop button. The model gets safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, seat-belt reminder, brake sway control, tyre puncture repair kit, and a rear view camera. The fuel efficiency figures of the Punch have been revealed, details of which are available here.

