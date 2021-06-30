New Tata Nexon Dark Edition spotted at dealership; to be launched soon

- Gets a new Atlas Black exterior colour

- Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Initially introduced with the Harrier SUV, Tata Motors seems to have now included the Nexon compact SUV in its Dark Edition range. Spotted at dealerships with a gloss black exterior and interior, the Nexon Dark Edition is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

The Nexon Dark Edition gets a new Atlas Black paint along with dark gray inserts on the front grille, below the window line, and on the boot. Overall, the new exterior shade gives the Nexon a fresh and sinister look. The front and rear skid plates also get the same contrast dark gray finish. Coming to the 16-inch wheels, the five-spoke alloys also get a new shade that Tata refers to as ‘Blackstone alloys’. The ‘Dark’ badge on the front fenders and the ‘Nexon’ lettering on the boot finished in matte black further accentuate the appeal of the SUV in the new black hue.

Inside, the light and two-tone theme of the dashboard is now swapped for an all-black colour with gloss black surrounds on the side and centre aircon vents. It also gets the updated infotainment system sans the physical buttons; a change that was recently introduced for the SUV. For more details on it, click here.

It is unclear as to which variants of the Nexon will be offered with the Dark Edition. Currently, the Harrier is offered with the special edition in XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+, XZA, and XZA+ variants. The Tata Nexon is presently offered with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 118bhp/170Nm torque while the latter puts out 108bhp/260Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual and a six-speed AMT is standard for both the guises.

