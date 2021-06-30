2021 Land Rover Sport SVR launched - All you need to know

Land Rover has launched the 2021 Range Rover Sport SVR in India at a starting price of Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom, across India). The British luxury carmaker has transformed this luxury SUV into a high-performance beast by swapping the mighty supercharged V8 mill that powers over a two-tonne SUV. Here we are going to tell you everything about the brand-new Range Rover Sport SVR.

Design

Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVR) department in Coventry, United Kingdom develops high-performance versions of standard cars. The Range Rover Sport has also been transformed into an SVR version which is based on the standard Range Rover. Besides, the SUV is offered with a set of 21-inch alloy wheels.

It is almost 4.9 metres long and has a 2,923mm wheelbase which is identical to the standard model. There are larger air intakes in the remade bumper. However, this SUV comes with Pixel LED headlights rather than a Matrix LED unit. Apart from that, it features a black roof, grille, side view mirrors and bumpers for a sportier appearance. Being a part of the SVR family, it gets the SVR badge.

Interior

Although the Range Rover Sport SVR is a high-performance SUV, Land Rover has upholstered its cabin with premium Ebony Windsor leather and it also includes an extended leather pack. Moreover, the SUV is outfitted with SVR performance seats in the front and an SVR leather steering.

There are three displays inside - a digital driver display, an infotainment touchscreen and another multi-information display to control the air conditioner and front seat functions. Additionally, Land Rover offers heated front and rear seats, four-zone temperature control and a 19-speaker, 825-watt Meridian surround sound system.

Features

The Range Rover Sport SVR is equipped with a host of features such as electric power-assisted steering, dynamic stability control, low traction launch, roll stability control, cornering brake control, hill descent control, all-terrain progress control, terrain response 2 with the dynamic program, electronic active differential, hill launch assist, sports suspension, rear heated windows, configurable ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, emergency brake assist, driver condition monitor and lane departure warning.

Being a Land Rover SUV it can go swimming while off-roading because it has 850mm of maximum wading depth with 213mm ground clearance.

Engine and Transmission

The British SUV is powered by a 4,999cc V8 supercharged petrol mill married to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. This prodigious engine generates 567bhp between 6,000 and 6,500rpm and delivers 700Nm of torque between 3,500 and 5,500rpm. It can achieve a 0 to 100kmph time in astonishing 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 283kmph - Magic of the V8.