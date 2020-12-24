CarWale
    • New Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant likely to be launched next month

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The turbo-petrol variant of the Tata Altroz is expected to launch on 13 January, 2021

    - The model will be powered by a 110bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

    Tata Motors is all set to host an event related to the Altroz on 13 January, 2021. The company has not yet revealed the finer details but we believe it to be the debut of the turbo-petrol variant of the premium hatchback.

    The Tata Altroz is currently offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The company will soon add another option in the range of powertrains with the introduction of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill. The latter is capable of producing 110bhp and 150Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is expected to be available as standard while a DCT unit could be offered as an option.

    Tata is likely to offer the Altroz turbo only in the higher trims, and, upon launch, it will rival the new Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and the Volkswagen Polo. The model might arrive in a new colour known as Marina Blue, as test-mules of the model have been spotted sporting the same paint job.

