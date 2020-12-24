New car launches in India in January 2021

With the beginning of a new year, automobile manufacturers are all set to begin with an onslaught of new products. The first month of 2021 will witness the introduction of two SUV’s, two premium sedans, and a new variant of a premium hatchback.

Toyota Fortuner facelift

Toyota unveiled the Fortuner facelift earlier this year and the model will make its official debut in India on 6 January, 2021. The model receives an update for the exterior design and new features on the inside. The 2.8-litre diesel motor is also expected to receive a hike in the power output. The variant details of the model were recently leaked on the web, details of which are available here.

MG Hector Plus seven-seater

MG Motor India showcased the Hector Plus at the Auto Expo 2020, followed by its launch in July this year. Essentially a six-seat version of the Hector, the model featured captain seats for the second row and a bench seat for the third row. Now, the company is all set to launch the seven-seat version of the SUV that will feature a bench seat setup in the second row. We expect the model to be offered in the same trims and engine options as the Hector Plus.

BMW 3 Series Limousine

Showcased for the first time at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, the BMW 3 Series Limousine was developed especially for the Chinese market. Compared to the regular 3 Series that it is based on, the model is 120mm longer, while the wheelbase has increased by 110mm. Other than the added space, the model could be offered with a feature set similar to that of the vanilla 3 Series. The model will be positioned between the 3 Series and the 5 Series and might come with a price hike of Rs 1 lakh when compared to the former.

Audi A4 facelift

The facelifted Audi A4 will be the first product from the brand to arrive in 2021. The company has already commenced bookings for the model for an amount of Rs 2 lakh. The model receives a revised exterior design, a new touchscreen infotainment system, as well as an updated MMI interface for the interior. Powering the A4 facelift will be a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that produces 188bhp and 320Nm of torque.

Tata Altroz turbo

The Tata Altroz turbo-petrol has been spied testing on numerous occasions and the company is likely to launch the new variant next month. Under the hood of the premium hatch will be a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 110bhp and 150Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and a DCT unit. The Altroz turbo is expected to be offered in a new colour christened Marina Blue and might be available only in the higher trims.