CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW opens two dealership facilities in Thiruvananthapuram

    BMW opens two dealership facilities in Thiruvananthapuram

    Authors Image

    Santosh Nair

    407 Views
    BMW opens two dealership facilities in Thiruvananthapuram

    - EVM Autokraft represents BMW and BMW Motorrad under one roof

    - Largest BMW showroom and service facility in Thiruvananthapuram

    - This is EVM Autokraft’s fifth facility in Kerala

    BMW Group India today announced the launch of the BMW Facility NEXT in Thiruvananthapuram. The new sales facility located at Vangiyoor showcases the exclusive range of both BMW cars and BMW Motorrad motorcycles, whereas the service facility is situated at Kochuveli.

    The showroom is spread over a total area of 14,000 square-feet with the capacity to display five BMW cars, along with a three car display for BMW Premium Selection (pre-owned). There’s also an ‘Experience Zone’ featuring ‘Virtual Reality’ to bring customers face-to-face with the latest updates on the BMW product range. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The BMW Motorrad section can exclusively display six motorcycles along with the latest lifestyle and accessories collection. The facility offers a relaxed ambience for customers to enjoy a cup of the finest coffee and discuss various aspects of owning a BMW vehicle with sales executives.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The state-of-the-art workshop across 21,000 square-feet comprises of five mechanical service bays, four paint and body shop bays. It’s armed with the latest equipment, BMW Lifestyle, and accessories. Taking the current scenario into consideration, the showroom and workshop follow a comprehensive sanitisation process of its premises, workshop tools, and equipment.

    • BMW
    • #BMWIndia
    • #BMWFacilityNEXT
    • #BMWService
    • #BMWMotorrad
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars