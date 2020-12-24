BMW opens two dealership facilities in Thiruvananthapuram

- EVM Autokraft represents BMW and BMW Motorrad under one roof

- Largest BMW showroom and service facility in Thiruvananthapuram

- This is EVM Autokraft’s fifth facility in Kerala

BMW Group India today announced the launch of the BMW Facility NEXT in Thiruvananthapuram. The new sales facility located at Vangiyoor showcases the exclusive range of both BMW cars and BMW Motorrad motorcycles, whereas the service facility is situated at Kochuveli.

The showroom is spread over a total area of 14,000 square-feet with the capacity to display five BMW cars, along with a three car display for BMW Premium Selection (pre-owned). There’s also an ‘Experience Zone’ featuring ‘Virtual Reality’ to bring customers face-to-face with the latest updates on the BMW product range.

The BMW Motorrad section can exclusively display six motorcycles along with the latest lifestyle and accessories collection. The facility offers a relaxed ambience for customers to enjoy a cup of the finest coffee and discuss various aspects of owning a BMW vehicle with sales executives.

The state-of-the-art workshop across 21,000 square-feet comprises of five mechanical service bays, four paint and body shop bays. It’s armed with the latest equipment, BMW Lifestyle, and accessories. Taking the current scenario into consideration, the showroom and workshop follow a comprehensive sanitisation process of its premises, workshop tools, and equipment.