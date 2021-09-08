New Suzuki Vitara spotted on Indian soil

- Latest-gen Vitara spied

- Bigger than the Brezza compact SUV

Spotted on Indian roads once again is Suzuki’s mid-size SUV, the Vitara! Not to be mistaken as the facelift of the Brezza compact SUV, the Vitara is a global product for the Japanese carmaker that has been sighted on Indian public roads for quite some time now.

The Vitara, as seen in the leaked pictures, is an uncamouflaged prototype. It is bigger in dimensions than the Brezza and sports exterior highlights such as LED headlamps, front grille with vertical chrome struts, five-spoke alloy wheels with silver finish, and split taillights.

As of now, there is no official announcement of the Vitara being launched in India. When the SUV made its debut in India over a decade ago, the market for such SUVs didn’t exist. However, now with the mid-size SUV space roaring with models like the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta, the Vitara stands a chance to step inside the flourishing segment with Maruti’s strong credentials.

Globally, the Vitara is offered with a 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine with 48V SHVS mild-hybrid technology. It also comes equipped with an all-wheel-drive system with four drive modes – Auto, Snow, Sport, and Lock.

