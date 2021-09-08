CarWale
    Hyundai Motor commits to become carbon neutral by 2045

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Plans to stop selling internal combustion engines in Europe, starting 2035

    - Aims to gradually increase the sales share of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) in upcoming years

    At the ongoing IAA Mobility 2021, Hyundai Motor Company announced its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2045. Hyundai’s integrated strategy is based on three pillars – expanding clean mobility lineup, developing next-generation platforms, and investing in green energy solutions and technologies. Moreover, starting from 2035 the company plans to stop selling internal combustion engines in Europe.At this year’s IAA Mobility, Hyundai showcased the concepts for the upcoming BEV model, all-electric robotaxi, as well as artistic displays on hydrogen value chain to the attendees. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said, “Under our company’s vision, Progress for Humanity, Hyundai Motor is determined to do the right thing for the world. Climate change is an undeniable challenge that needs everyone’s utmost and urgent attention. Hyundai Motor commits to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2045, and we will make investments in cleaner transportation and greener energy solutions to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.”

    Hyundai Motor has also committed to reduce carbon emissions by 75 per cent from the 2019 level, by 2040. And by 2045, the company aims to achieve carbon neutrality in its products and global operations. Furthermore, Hyundai Motor plans to gradually increase the sales share of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) in the upcoming years. By 2030, Hyundai aims to secure 30 per cent of its global vehicles sales with ZEVs, and by 2040, the company expects that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) will account for 80 percent of its total fleet sales. 

    By 2035, Hyundai Motor plans to offer only ZEVs in Europe. Going forward, by 2040 Hyundai aims to phase out all vehicles using fossil fuels in major markets. The company has reportedly made big investments in next-generation transportation platforms. Additionally, the company is also believed to make long-term investments in future technologies, such as green hydrogen based on renewable energy, Vehicle-to-grid (V2G), and Second Life Battery Energy Storage System (SLBESS).

