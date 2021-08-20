New Skoda Kodiaq facelift production to begin in December 2021; will arrive in early 2022

- The BS6 Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be launched in India by the end of the year

- The model will receive a BS6 compliant petrol engine and cosmetic updates

After the introduction of the Skoda Kushaq in June this year, Skoda Auto India is preparing to launch its next model in the country, the updated Kodiaq. The refreshed model will get a revised exterior design and a BS6 compliant petrol engine when it debuts later this year.

Skoda will commence production of the new Kodiaq facelift in December 2021, while deliveries are scheduled to begin in early 2022. The model, which has recently been spotted testing undisguised, will be launched in India by the end of the year, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that is capable of producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. We expect the carmaker to offer a seven-speed DSG unit as standard, while 4x4 cannot be ruled out at the moment either.

Exterior highlights of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift will include a new butterfly grille with vertical slats finished in a shade of gloss black, redesigned headlamps, split LED tail lights, black ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. Inside, the model is likely to come equipped with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, front seats with ventilation and massage functions, and a fully digital instrument console. The unveiling of the Kodiaq facelift will be followed by a mid-size sedan, and you can read all about it here.