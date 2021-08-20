Isuzu inaugurates a new showroom in Gujarat

- Located at Dumas Road, Surat

- Adds to a total of seven facilities in the state

Isuzu Motors India has opened a new showroom and service facility in Surat, Gujarat under the name – Torque Isuzu. The dealership is located at Dumas Road and is spread across an area of 4,500 square feet. Meanwhile, the new workshop has been set up at Veshu Abhwa Road over an area of 14,400 square feet.

The new facility adds to the existing seven sales and service touchpoints in the state that are situated in Ahmedabad, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Rajkot, Vadodara, and Mehsana. The service centre is equipped with modern tools, skilled technicians, and eight service bays. The sales outlet is made on the brand’s ‘lifestyle and adventure’ theme with a café type setup.

In May 2021, Isuzu updated its current lineup comprising the seven-seater MU-X SUV, Hi-Lander, and D-Max V-Cross pick-ups with BS6 compliant engines. The 1.9-litre diesel engine produces 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. The D-Max range is offered with both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. Whereas, the MU-X can be had solely with an automatic gearbox. To know more about it, click here.

Commenting on the occasion, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Our presence in Surat is expected to address the growing demand for Isuzu vehicles in this region. The Isuzu D-MAX range of pick-ups are a game-changer in the state, thanks to the ‘value and versatility’ it offers to our customers. The Isuzu D-MAX S-CAB and V-Cross have been favourites among the customers in the region. Gujarat continues to be one of the key growth markets for Isuzu and we are happy to ramp up our network in the state with Torque Commercial Vehicles to address varied Lifestyle and transportation needs.”