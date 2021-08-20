CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Isuzu inaugurates a new showroom in Gujarat

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    372 Views
    Isuzu inaugurates a new showroom in Gujarat

    - Located at Dumas Road, Surat

    - Adds to a total of seven facilities in the state

    Isuzu Motors India has opened a new showroom and service facility in Surat, Gujarat under the name – Torque Isuzu. The dealership is located at Dumas Road and is spread across an area of 4,500 square feet. Meanwhile, the new workshop has been set up at Veshu Abhwa Road over an area of 14,400 square feet. 

    Front View

    The new facility adds to the existing seven sales and service touchpoints in the state that are situated in Ahmedabad, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Rajkot, Vadodara, and Mehsana. The service centre is equipped with modern tools, skilled technicians, and eight service bays. The sales outlet is made on the brand’s ‘lifestyle and adventure’ theme with a café type setup.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    In May 2021, Isuzu updated its current lineup comprising the seven-seater MU-X SUV, Hi-Lander, and D-Max V-Cross pick-ups with BS6 compliant engines. The 1.9-litre diesel engine produces 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. The D-Max range is offered with both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. Whereas, the MU-X can be had solely with an automatic gearbox. To know more about it, click here.

    Commenting on the occasion, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Our presence in Surat is expected to address the growing demand for Isuzu vehicles in this region. The Isuzu D-MAX range of pick-ups are a game-changer in the state, thanks to the ‘value and versatility’ it offers to our customers. The Isuzu D-MAX S-CAB and V-Cross have been favourites among the customers in the region. Gujarat continues to be one of the key growth markets for Isuzu and we are happy to ramp up our network in the state with Torque Commercial Vehicles to address varied Lifestyle and transportation needs.”

    Isuzu D-Max Image
    Isuzu D-Max
    ₹ 16.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Skoda Kodiaq facelift production to begin in December 2021; will arrive in early 2022
     Next 
    Kia Seltos crosses 2 lakh sales milestone in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Isuzu D-Max Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Isuzu D-Max Right Front Three Quarter
    • Isuzu D-Max Right Front Three Quarter
    • Isuzu D-Max Rear View
    • Isuzu D-Max Left Side View
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117678 Views
    747 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • isuzu-cars
    • other brands
    Isuzu D-Max

    Isuzu D-Max

    ₹ 16.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Isuzu-Cars

    Isuzu D-Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.62 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 21.45 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 20.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.18 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.13 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117678 Views
    747 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Isuzu inaugurates a new showroom in Gujarat