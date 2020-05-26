Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Mercedes Benz GLC spotted testing

New Mercedes Benz GLC spotted testing

May 26, 2020, 02:15 PM IST by Santosh Nair
1191 Views
Write a comment
New Mercedes Benz GLC spotted testing

- Noticeably longer than the current car

- Expected in 2022 

For the first time our spy photographers have shot the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC testing in Germany.

As can be seen, this heavily masked GLC test mule happens to be notably larger than the current model. This makes us believe that the upcoming new GLC could incorporate the seven-seat layout to make the package even more practical.

Of course what liberates the extra room is the fact that the new GLC is underpinned by the updated Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform. This architecture reportedly allows for a larger footprint; enough to even outclass its rivals such as the BMW X3 and Audi Q5.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Exterior

But, we have to admit that the next-gen Merc GLC still sticks to the basic silhouette that the current car personifies. Nevertheless, some of the updates that are evident include the repositioned mirror mounts that boosts visibility, door handles that are now placed lower for better accessibility, and a restyled quarter-glass section on the C-pillar.

Although yet to be confirmed by the car maker, the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC should hit markets worldwide in mid-2022. There are rumours that the new iteration will also spawn a new set of mild- and plugin-hybrid powertrains, but as we all know it, the fully electric version of the GLC will be served by the EQC.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Exterior
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • GLC
  • Mercedes-Benz GLC
  • new Mercedes-Benz GLC
  • next generation Mercedes-Benz GLC
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Mercedes-Benz GLC Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 61.45 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 67.41 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 63.97 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 63.67 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 63.55 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 58.62 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 64.72 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 59.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 59.55 Lakh onwards

  • Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Other Brands

Mercedes-Benz CLAMercedes-Benz CLA

₹ 31.72 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-ClassMercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 40.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz E-ClassMercedes-Benz E-Class

₹ 59.08 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLSMercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 87.76 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-ClassMercedes-Benz S-Class

₹ 1.36 Crore

Mercedes-Benz G-ClassMercedes-Benz G-Class

₹ 1.5 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLAMercedes-Benz GLA

₹ 32.33 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC

₹ 52.75 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE

₹ 73.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-Class CabrioletMercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 65.2 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC CoupeMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

₹ 62.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GTMercedes-Benz AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore

Mercedes-Benz C-CoupeMercedes-Benz C-Coupe

₹ 76.48 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

₹ 2.42 Crore

Mercedes-Benz CLSMercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 84.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz V-ClassMercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 68.43 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE CoupeMercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

₹ 99.2 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-CoupeMercedes-Benz S-Coupe

₹ 2.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All TerrainMercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain

₹ 75 Lakh

All Mercedes-Benz Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest avatar of th ...

29 Likes
5626 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

539 Likes
45456 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in