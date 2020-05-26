New Mercedes Benz GLC spotted testing

- Noticeably longer than the current car

- Expected in 2022

For the first time our spy photographers have shot the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC testing in Germany.

As can be seen, this heavily masked GLC test mule happens to be notably larger than the current model. This makes us believe that the upcoming new GLC could incorporate the seven-seat layout to make the package even more practical.

Of course what liberates the extra room is the fact that the new GLC is underpinned by the updated Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform. This architecture reportedly allows for a larger footprint; enough to even outclass its rivals such as the BMW X3 and Audi Q5.

But, we have to admit that the next-gen Merc GLC still sticks to the basic silhouette that the current car personifies. Nevertheless, some of the updates that are evident include the repositioned mirror mounts that boosts visibility, door handles that are now placed lower for better accessibility, and a restyled quarter-glass section on the C-pillar.

Although yet to be confirmed by the car maker, the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC should hit markets worldwide in mid-2022. There are rumours that the new iteration will also spawn a new set of mild- and plugin-hybrid powertrains, but as we all know it, the fully electric version of the GLC will be served by the EQC.