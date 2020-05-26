Please Tell Us Your City

  Skoda Karoq launched in India; priced at Rs 24.99 lakh

Skoda Karoq launched in India; priced at Rs 24.99 lakh

May 26, 2020, 12:58 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
22184 Views
Skoda Karoq launched in India; priced at Rs 24.99 lakh
  • Skoda Karoq is available in a single variant and six colours
  • The model is powered by a 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda has launched the all new Karoq in India and it has been priced at Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is brought to the country via the CBU route, is available in a single variant and six colour options including Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver and Quartz Grey.

Skoda Karoq Exterior

The new Skoda Karoq is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The model can sprint from a standstill to 100kmph in nine seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 202kmph.

Skoda Karoq Interior

Exterior highlights of the Skoda Karoq include all LED lighting, panoramic sunroof and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the model comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, virtual cockpit, dual-zone climate control, 12-way electronically adjustable driver seat and ambient lighting. The Karoq receives safety features in the form of nine airbags, TPMS, Parktronic system, ABS with EBD and ESC.

Skoda Karoq Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 29.67 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 31.42 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 28.96 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 29.67 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 29.92 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 27.73 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 30.17 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 27.8 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 28.18 Lakh onwards

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1102 Likes
168730 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
104289 Views

