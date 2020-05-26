Skoda Karoq launched in India; priced at Rs 24.99 lakh

Skoda Karoq is available in a single variant and six colours

The model is powered by a 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda has launched the all new Karoq in India and it has been priced at Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is brought to the country via the CBU route, is available in a single variant and six colour options including Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver and Quartz Grey.

The new Skoda Karoq is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The model can sprint from a standstill to 100kmph in nine seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 202kmph.

Exterior highlights of the Skoda Karoq include all LED lighting, panoramic sunroof and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the model comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, virtual cockpit, dual-zone climate control, 12-way electronically adjustable driver seat and ambient lighting. The Karoq receives safety features in the form of nine airbags, TPMS, Parktronic system, ABS with EBD and ESC.