All-new Hyundai Santa Fe teased

May 26, 2020, 04:59 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
1552 Views
All-new Hyundai Santa Fe teased

- Waterfall grille will make way for a new family face

- Expect premium amenities and comfort 

Hyundai has just teased an image of the next Santa Fe SUV. From what we can see, the SUV has received a premium makeover and key among the changes is a new-look Hyundai grille, marking the first big step away from the 'waterfall' design that has evolved over the past decade.

In its new form, the Hyundai grille frame extends across the face of the new Santa Fe, tapering at each end to merge with the driving light housings. Also new is the 2021 Santa Fe's daytime running light (DRL) signature, described as a 'T' shape. The new lighting signature is described as reflecting 'Hyundai's new integrated vehicle architecture', suggesting we should expect to see this look on future models and facelifts. 

Expect mechanicals to be carried over but on the new N3 modular architecture. Now, about that platform. Hyundai says the Santa Fe will be its first model sold in Europe to ride on an “all-new third-generation vehicle platform.” It will unlock new possibilities in terms of powertrains, with hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions planned. The Santa Fe has been discontinued in India but we can expect Hyundai to re-introduce it in the future.  

