New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched; prices start at Rs 10.45 lakh

- The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was unveiled in July

- The model is offered in nine colours and six variants across two engine options

Maruti Suzuki has announced the prices of the Grand Vitara mid-size SUV, starting at Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival, which is available in six variants across nine colours, began in July.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in six variants including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. Customers can choose from nine colours; Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red, Arctic White with black roof, Splendid Silver with black roof, and Opulent Red with black roof.

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with two powertrain options including the 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system and the 1.5-litre TNGA petrol motor with a strong-hybrid system. The former, which generates 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, is paired with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. An AWD system is offered only with manual variants. Meanwhile, the strong-hybrid version, also known as the Intelligent Electric Hybrid system, produces 91bhp and 122Nm via the ICE unit and 114bhp and 141Nm, mated exclusively to an e-CVT unit. The company has also revealed the fuel efficiency figures of all the powertrains.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes equipped with features such as a split headlamp design, new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast-coloured skid plates, wraparound LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone black and brown interior theme, a fully digital instrument display, a 360-degree camera, HUD, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, HUD, paddle shifters, Suzuki Connect telematics, and drive modes.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (all prices, ex-showroom):

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara smart-hybrid Sigma MT: Rs 10.45 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara smart-hybrid Delta MT: Rs 11.90 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara smart-hybrid Delta AT: Rs 13.40 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara smart-hybrid Zeta MT: Rs 13.89 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara smart-hybrid Zeta AT: Rs 15.39 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara smart-hybrid Alpha MT: Rs 15.39 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara smart-hybrid Alpha AT: Rs 16.89 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara smart-hybrid Alpha MT AWD: Rs 16.89 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara intelligent electric hybrid Zeta+ eCVT: Rs 17.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara intelligent electric hybrid Alpha+ eCVT: Rs 19.49 lakh

*The dual-tone variants will command a premium of Rs 16,000.

