Renault R5 Turbo 3E Concept pays tribute to original R5

- Part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the R5

- To be showcased at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance 2022 contest

In January this year, Renault promised a 50th-anniversary celebration for their iconic Renault 5 hatchback. After covering the events like Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique, Rétromobile motor show, Le Mans Classic, and unveiling Renault 5 Diamant electric car, now the French carmaker has revealed yet another tribute in the form of the R5 Turbo 3E

To make the worldwide premiere at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance 2022 contest, the R5 Turbo 3E is a contemporary take on the most celebrated sports versions of the tiny hatchback – the Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2. It has been named R5 Turbo 3E because it follows Turbo 2 with the 'E' standing for electric.

The R5 Turbo SE looks like the original R5 has been shoehorned to look like a modern-day rocket bunny. It has a psychedelic wrap for the paint scheme, a massive spoiler sticking out at the back, blacked-out steel rims, contrast colour air intakes flamboyant diffusers both fore and aft. Renault says the R5 Turbo 3E is made for performance and tracks with the potential to be a gymkhana drift car owing to its 50+ degree of steering angle.

Like the original R5, this tribute car is also a two-seater with rear space used up for two electric motors and batteries scrammed under the floor. It has tubular chassis, roll-bars approved by FIA and a 380 horsepower of output along with 700Nm of instant twisting force. The motors are fed through a 42kWh battery pack and it can hit a top speed of 200kmph. There are loads of camera mounts as well to record all the hooliganism the R5 Turbo 3E is capable of.