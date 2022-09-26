CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra Scorpio-N official deliveries begin

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    775 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio-N official deliveries begin

    - To prioritise deliveries of Z8L variants

    - Over 7,000 units aimed to be delivered in 10 days

    Mahindra has commenced with the deliveries of the first batch of the Scorpio-N. Launched in June 2022, the Mahindra Scorpio has a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the three-row SUV began on 30 July and the Scorpio-N can be had in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L variants.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Dashboard

    The carmaker had also stated that the deliveries of the Z8L variants will be prioritised over the lower variants and Mahindra plans to deliver 7,000 units in the first 10 days. The feature highlights of the Mahindra Scorpio-N include LED headlamps, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, black and brown theme for the cabin, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-speaker Sony sound system, wireless charger, and a powered driver seat.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Left Front Three Quarter

    The Scorpio-N can be had with 2.0-litre petrol or 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both powertrains are available with six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox options. The latter also benefits from Mahindra’s ‘4Xplor’ four-wheel-drive setup. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Safari XMS variant launched; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh
     Next 
    Renault R5 Turbo 3E Concept pays tribute to original R5

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5760 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 9.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stSEP
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5760 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Scorpio-N official deliveries begin