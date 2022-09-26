Mahindra Scorpio-N official deliveries begin

- To prioritise deliveries of Z8L variants

- Over 7,000 units aimed to be delivered in 10 days

Mahindra has commenced with the deliveries of the first batch of the Scorpio-N. Launched in June 2022, the Mahindra Scorpio has a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the three-row SUV began on 30 July and the Scorpio-N can be had in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L variants.

The carmaker had also stated that the deliveries of the Z8L variants will be prioritised over the lower variants and Mahindra plans to deliver 7,000 units in the first 10 days. The feature highlights of the Mahindra Scorpio-N include LED headlamps, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, black and brown theme for the cabin, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-speaker Sony sound system, wireless charger, and a powered driver seat.

The Scorpio-N can be had with 2.0-litre petrol or 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both powertrains are available with six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox options. The latter also benefits from Mahindra’s ‘4Xplor’ four-wheel-drive setup.