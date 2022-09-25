CarWale
    BYD Atto 3 interiors officially showcased

    Desirazu Venkat

    BYD Atto 3 interiors officially showcased

    -Will be launched on October 11

    -To be powered by a 49.92kWh battery pack 

    BYD will launch the Atto 3 electric SUV in India on October 11 and ahead of its unveil, BYD has started to reveal various bits of the car and time around its interiors. The Atto 3 will be fitted with a beige and black colour scheme for the whole cabin. 

    There’s minimalism in the design, yet everything has funky and unconventional shapes like air vents, door handles and even the lines on the dashboard. There’s a cowl of sorts running from side to side while the speakers stand freely near the edges of the doors. The door handles look like large spanners adding to the funky look of the Atto 3. 

    BYD Atto 3 Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of visible features, you get a digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls and a touchscreen infotainment system with a rotating display quite similar to what is offered on the E6 MPV. A leaked brochure shows that the Atto 3 will get a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, an electric opening for a tailgate, steering-mounted controls, cruise control and a six-way power-adjustable driver seat and four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat. On the safety front it will get six airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, ESP, TCS, HDC, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder system, and a speed alert system.

    We expect BYD to price it in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh putting it in league with cars like the Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. It will also rival the likes of the Nexon EV Max and the upcoming Mahindra XUV400.

