    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched — All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    315 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched — All you need to know

    Maruti Suzuki introduced its first sub-four metre offering, the Vitara Brezza, in the Indian market in 2016. The brand had carried out the entire research and development process of the SUV in the country. In fact, the made-in-India Vitara Brezza was also shipped to Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. For India, the Vitara Brezza received its first major update at the beginning of 2020. And now Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2022 Brezza with a fresh look, updated interior, new infotainment system, and modern-day features.

    Exterior

    The exterior of the new Brezza gets a major overhaul, which distinguishes it from the previous model. The new Brezza carries new design elements, such as LED dual-projector headlamps, dual L-shaped daytime running lights, front turn signals integrated into the headlight unit, rectangular LED fog lamps, partly blanked-off grille adjoining the headlights, slightly raised bonnet, chunkier body cladding, new rear lights, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Headlight

    It also comes with roof rails and a shark’s dorsal fin-shaped radio antenna. Besides this, the SUV has dimensions identical to its predecessor. To know more, do read our first drive review of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    Like the exterior, Maruti Suzuki has given a fresh look to the interior of the new Brezza. While the cabin comes with a combination of Rich Brown and Black tone, the dashboard adorns a new SmartPlay Pro Plus nine-inch touchscreen infotainment, an upgraded instrument cluster with a colour MID, a head-up display, and a new steering wheel. The latter is the same unit as the Swift but gets paddle shifters too.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Dashboard

    Features

    The new Brezza gets an electric sunroof with its control switch located by the driver-overhead dome lights. Then, there is a sunglass holder too.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Infotainment System

    The SUV features USB Type-C and Type-A ports with fast-charging capability, a wireless phone charging pad, an Arkamys sound system, a 360-degree camera setup, cooled glove box, auto headlights, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX anchor points. Additionally, it gets more than 40 connected car features with Alexa voice assistant support and smartwatch compatibility.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Head-Up Display (HUD)

    The powertrain

    The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a K15C 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol hybrid engine with an integrated starter generator (ISG). This motor produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. It can be coupled to a six-speed manual or a new six-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The ISG replaces a conventional starter and alternator with a single electronic device. It assists in the engine start/stop function, provides a brief power assist during acceleration, and recuperates the energy with the help of braking regeneration to charge the dual-battery setup in the Brezza.

    Photography by - Kapil Angane

