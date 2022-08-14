New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be launched soon – What to expect?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been a popular choice in the entry-level segment. However, the sales for the Alto hatchback were impacted due to the growing demand for B-segment cars. In an effort to regenerate interest among potential buyers, Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Alto K10 in India on 18 August. Bookings for the new model commenced against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The new model is based on the Heartect platform and it gets a significant set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

Read below to learn more about what to expect from the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 –

Exterior

The new Alto K10 will be available in seven variant options such as Standard, LXi, LXi (O), VXi, VXi (O), VXi+, and VXi+ (O). At the time of launch, the hatchback will be available in six colour options Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold. Visually, the vehicle gets a lower-mounted front grille, bigger halogen headlamps, squared tail lamps, and fender-mounted turn indicators.

Interior

The new Alto K10 is expected to gets an all-black theme. Further, the hatchback will get a floating touchscreen infotainment in the centre with vertical silver inserts on both sides, redesigned steering wheel, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the vehicle will get a revised upholstery for freshness.

Engine

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This engine will be available in both five-speed manual and AGS (commonly known as AMT) options. The hatchback might offer a CNG option at a later date.

More details on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be known at a later date.