CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be launched soon – What to expect?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,170 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be launched soon – What to expect?

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been a popular choice in the entry-level segment. However, the sales for the Alto hatchback were impacted due to the growing demand for B-segment cars. In an effort to regenerate interest among potential buyers, Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Alto K10 in India on 18 August. Bookings for the new model commenced against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The new model is based on the Heartect platform and it gets a significant set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. 

    Read below to learn more about what to expect from the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 – 

    Exterior

    The new Alto K10 will be available in seven variant options such as Standard, LXi, LXi (O), VXi, VXi (O), VXi+, and VXi+ (O). At the time of launch, the hatchback will be available in six colour options Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold. Visually, the vehicle gets a lower-mounted front grille, bigger halogen headlamps, squared tail lamps, and fender-mounted turn indicators.

    Interior

    The new Alto K10 is expected to gets an all-black theme. Further, the hatchback will get a floating touchscreen infotainment in the centre with vertical silver inserts on both sides, redesigned steering wheel, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the vehicle will get a revised upholstery for freshness. 

    Engine

    Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This engine will be available in both five-speed manual and AGS (commonly known as AMT) options. The hatchback might offer a CNG option at a later date. 

    More details on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be known at a later date.

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Image
    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10
    ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Weekly news round-up: Maruti Swift S-CNG launched, Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted, Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition launched

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Left Front Three Quarter
    • Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Left Rear Three Quarter
    • Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Dashboard
    • Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Steering Wheel
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5258 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Hyundai Tucson

    Hyundai Tucson

    ₹ 27.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5258 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be launched soon – What to expect?