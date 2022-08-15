Mercedes-AMG One production begins; deliveries to commence later this year

- Only 275 units of the Mercedes-AMG One will be built

- Deliveries of the model will begin in H2 2022

Mercedes-Benz has officially commenced production of the AMG One. The model which faced many challenges over the last few years, including the coronavirus-induced lockdown and related delays, will finally make its way to customers in H2 2022.

The Mercedes-AMG One, which is limited to just 275 units across the globe, was sold out long ago. The model features a Formula 1-based hybrid powertrain with a 1.6-litre V6 turbo engine and four electric motors. The car is being built by the folks at Mercedes‑AMG in Brixworth (England). They are also responsible for developing and producing the power units for the Mercedes‑AMG Petronas F1 racing cars. The production of the complete vehicle will be implemented in Coventry, UK. For this purpose, AMG worked with manufacturing partner Multimatic to set up a dedicated small series production facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management at Mercedes‑AMG GmbH, said, 'The Mercedes‑AMG One is the most ambitious project we have ever undertaken, from development to production. It marks another high point in Mercedes‑AMG's successful strategic development towards an electrified future of driving performance. The production of the exclusive small series is a truly unique challenge. For the first time, the hypercar brings current Formula 1 hybrid technology almost one-to-one from the race track to the road and combines overwhelming performance with exemplary efficiency. This world-first is now becoming a reality thanks to the great teamwork between Mercedes‑AMG in Affalterbach, the Formula 1 experts at Mercedes‑AMG High-Performance Powertrains in Brixworth, and our production partner Multimatic. We as a whole team are very proud to have now started production of the first customer vehicles.'