New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 teased; exterior design revealed

- Bookings open for Rs 11,000

- Will be powered by 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine

With the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 just around the corner, the carmaker has dropped the first teaser of the refreshed entry-level hatchback. The official bookings for the Alto are open for Rs 11,000, and it will mostly debut on 18 August.

The new Alto K10 will be underpinned by the new Heartect platform and sold alongside the current Alto 800. However, it is expected to be bigger and will also get a thoroughly redesigned exterior styling. Based on the teaser video, the Alto will sport teardrop-shaped halogen headlamps and a massive single-piece front grille. The fog lamps have been given a miss and the Alto will run on steel wheels with covers. At the rear, the Alto has a boxy stance with square tail lamps, K10 badging, and bumper-mounted number plate recess.

Inside, the Alto will sport an all-black cabin with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a manual air conditioner, and fabric upholstery. Further, the Alto K10 will be offered in four variants and six exterior colours

The highlight of the new Alto will be the K10 1.0-litre petrol engine that also does duties on the S-Presso and new Celerio. The gasoline mill will produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.