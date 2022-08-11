CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 teased; exterior design revealed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    51,006 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 teased; exterior design revealed

    - Bookings open for Rs 11,000

    - Will be powered by 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine

    With the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 just around the corner, the carmaker has dropped the first teaser of the refreshed entry-level hatchback. The official bookings for the Alto are open for Rs 11,000, and it will mostly debut on 18 August. 

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Headlight

    The new Alto K10 will be underpinned by the new Heartect platform and sold alongside the current Alto 800. However, it is expected to be bigger and will also get a thoroughly redesigned exterior styling. Based on the teaser video, the Alto will sport teardrop-shaped halogen headlamps and a massive single-piece front grille. The fog lamps have been given a miss and the Alto will run on steel wheels with covers. At the rear, the Alto has a boxy stance with square tail lamps, K10 badging, and bumper-mounted number plate recess. 

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Right Front Three Quarter

    Inside, the Alto will sport an all-black cabin with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a manual air conditioner, and fabric upholstery. Further, the Alto K10 will be offered in four variants and six exterior colours

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The highlight of the new Alto will be the K10 1.0-litre petrol engine that also does duties on the S-Presso and new Celerio. The gasoline mill will produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Image
    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10
    ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition launched – All you need to know
     Next 
    2022 Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition — Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Left Front Three Quarter
    • Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Left Rear Three Quarter
    • Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Dashboard
    • Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Steering Wheel
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5244 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Hyundai Tucson

    Hyundai Tucson

    ₹ 27.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5244 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 teased; exterior design revealed