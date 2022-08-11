Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition launched – All you need to know

- Available in both petrol and diesel engine options

- Gets a distinctive set of cosmetic and feature upgrades

Jeep India celebrates its fifth anniversary in the country with the Compass anniversary edition. Interested customers can book the new model either at the Jeep dealership or the Jeep India website. The Compass SUV was first introduced in the country in 2017. The new special edition model gets a distinctive set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Jeep Compass 5th anniversary edition –

Exterior

The Compass 5th anniversary edition gets distinctive styling elements like body colour/satin granite crystal lower front fascia with body colour fender flares, gloss black grille with a neutral grey ring, and neutral grey accent badging on the ORVMs. Further, it gets 18-inch alloy wheels with Granite Crystal finish, ‘5th Anniversary’ badging, body coloured sill moulding and claddings, accent colour roof rails, and black daylight opening mouldings.

Interior

As for the interior, to distinguish it from the regular model it gets leather seats with Light Tungsten accent stitching, a black headliner, and Piano Black and Anodized Gun Metal interior accents. Moreover, the vehicle also offers an automatic dimming rearview interior mirror. The rest of the features have been retained from the regular model.

Engine

Under the hood, the Compass 5th anniversary edition is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.4-litre Multiair petrol engine produces 161bhp at 5,500rpm and 250Nm of torque at 2,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the diesel version gets a 2.0-litre Multijet engine which produces 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The 4x2 version gets a six-speed manual transmission, while the 4x4 version gets a nine-speed automatic transmission.