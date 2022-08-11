CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    2022 Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition — Now in Pictures

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    4,442 Views
    2022 Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition — Now in Pictures

    Jeep is commemorating the Compass SUV's five years in India. As a part of this celebration, the carmaker has launched a special edition. This fifth-anniversary edition sports a handful of cosmetic changes to make it stand apart from the standard model. Let's take a look at the pictures of this model for which the brand has opened bookings today across all its authorised dealerships.

    Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter

    It gets a special Granite Crystal Finish for the 18-inch alloys, a neutral grey for the ORVMS, and a black grille with a grey ring. Then, the fenders and the lower front fascia get the body colour.

    Jeep Compass Wheel

    Inside, there's an auto-dimming IRVM and the leather seats sport Light Tungsten accent stitching. Meanwhile, the interior accents are finished in Piano Black and Anodized Gun Metal with a black headliner.

    Jeep Compass Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The powertrain options include the 1.4-litre Multiair petrol with seven-speed AT and the 2.0-litre Multijet diesel in both configurations — six-speed MT in 4X2 and nine-speed AT in 4X4 with Selec-Terrain.

    Jeep Compass Front View
    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 18.38 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 teased; exterior design revealed
     Next 
    Lamborghini Urus breaks a record at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb in the SUV category

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Compass Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34782 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Tucson

    Hyundai Tucson

    ₹ 27.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 18.38 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 21.88 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 23.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 21.38 Lakh
    Pune₹ 21.95 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 23.02 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 20.27 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 22.76 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 21.37 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 20.25 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34782 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition — Now in Pictures