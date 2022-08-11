2022 Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition — Now in Pictures

Jeep is commemorating the Compass SUV's five years in India. As a part of this celebration, the carmaker has launched a special edition. This fifth-anniversary edition sports a handful of cosmetic changes to make it stand apart from the standard model. Let's take a look at the pictures of this model for which the brand has opened bookings today across all its authorised dealerships.

It gets a special Granite Crystal Finish for the 18-inch alloys, a neutral grey for the ORVMS, and a black grille with a grey ring. Then, the fenders and the lower front fascia get the body colour.

Inside, there's an auto-dimming IRVM and the leather seats sport Light Tungsten accent stitching. Meanwhile, the interior accents are finished in Piano Black and Anodized Gun Metal with a black headliner.

The powertrain options include the 1.4-litre Multiair petrol with seven-speed AT and the 2.0-litre Multijet diesel in both configurations — six-speed MT in 4X2 and nine-speed AT in 4X4 with Selec-Terrain.