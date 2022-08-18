New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India; prices start at Rs 3.99 lakh

- The Maruti Alto K10 is available in four variants

- The model is powered by a 66bhp 1.0-litre, K10 petrol engine

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in four variants across six monotone colour options. Bookings for the entry-level hatchback, which will be sold alongside the Alto 800, are open for Rs 11,000.

Underpinned by Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect platform, the new-gen Alto gets an all-new design inside out. Exterior highlights of the hatchback include new front and rear bumpers, sweptback halogen headlamps, a new single-piece grille, black steel wheels with silver wheel covers, squared tail lights, an integrated spoiler, a high-mounted stop lamp, and fender-mounted turn indicators.

The interiors of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are equipped with a black interior theme with silver accents, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and steering-mounted controls. The model will be offered in four variants across six colours, including Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold.

Under the hood, the sole engine option on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.

The ex-showroom variant-wise prices for the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are as follows -

Standard MT - Rs 3,99,000

LXi MT - Rs 4,82,000

VXi MT - Rs 4,99,500

VXi AGS - Rs 5,49,500

VXi+ MT - Rs 5,33,500

VXi+ AGS - Rs 5,83,500