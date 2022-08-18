CarWale
    Five-door Mahindra Thar begins testing in India; launch likely next year

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The five-door Mahindra Thar has been spotted for the first time

    - The model is a part of the brand’s plans to introduce nine new models by 2026

    Mahindra recently introduced the Scorpio-N, its most important launch for the year. The company has now begun testing the five-door Thar ahead of its launch which is expected to take place sometime next year.

    Spotted testing for the first time, the five-door Mahindra Thar test mule is completely wrapped in camouflage. Compared to its three-door sibling, the new five-door Thar gets a longer wheelbase that will accommodate a bench seat for the second row and two extra doors. 

    A few elements are also carried over to the 2023 five-door Mahindra from its SWB sibling, including the square LED tail lights, a high-mounted stop lamp at the centre of the rear windshield, a tail gate-mounted spare wheel, flared wheel arches, front-fender mounted turn indicators, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors.

    Details regarding the interiors of the five-door Mahindra Thar remain unknown at the moment. However, most of the design and features could be carried over from the three-door version. Under the hood, the model will likely be offered with the same 2.0-litre petrol engine and 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. Also on offer will be a 4x4 system. The five-door Thar is a part of the company’s plans to introduce nine new models in the country by 2026. Upon launch, the five-door Mahindra Thar will rival the five-door Force Gurkha and the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

