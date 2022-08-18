CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki considering CNG variant options for the new Alto K10

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Introduced in four variant options – Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+

    - Likely to share technology with the Celerio hatchback 

    Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 Alto K10 in India at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model is available in four variant options – Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option is available VXi and VXi+ variants. Currently, the vehicle is limited to a petrol engine option and plans to introduce a CNG option at a later date. 

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to get a similar unit as offered in the Celerio. For the uninitiated, the Celerio CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre engine which produces 56bhp at 5,300rpm and 82Nm at 3,400rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The Alto K10 CNG is expected to generate similar power delivery figures.

    The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by the Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which generates 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AGS options. The manual transmission has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 24.39kmpl, while the AGS version has a fuel efficiency figure of 24.90kmpl. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
