New Mahindra XUV700 teaser reveals driver drowsiness detection feature

- 2021 Mahindra XUV700 is likely to be unveiled next month

- The model could be launched in the festive season

Mahindra has released another teaser for the upcoming XUV700 ahead of its debut that is likely to take place next month. The new teaser video shared on the brand’s social media channels reveals another feature highlight of the model.

Previous teasers of the Mahindra XUV700 revealed that the model will get auto booster headlamps, largest-in-class panoramic sunroof, personalised safety alerts, and smart door handles, details of which are available here. According to the latest teaser, the SUV will also come equipped with driver drowsiness detection.

Based on the multiple spottings in the recent past, we do know that the Mahindra XUV700 will feature an all-new design, new front and rear bumpers, the signature multi-slat grille, new sweptback headlamps, fog lights, wrap-around LED tail lights, flush-fitting door handles, and new alloy wheels. Inside, the model is expected to receive features in the form of a large, single-piece screen that will act as an infotainment system and a fully digital instrument console, multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-tone upholstery, engine start-stop button, front seats with memory function, automatic climate control, roof-mounted speakers, electronic parking brake, and a rotary dial on the centre console. Also on offer will be a boss-mode function for the front passenger seat, exclusive details of which can be read here.

Under the hood, the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. The company will also offer AWD on select variants. The model is expected to debut next month, which could be followed by a launch during the festive season.