Maruti Suzuki and Bank of Maharashtra introduce dealer inventory financing

- Can be availed at any branch of the bank

- Aims to offer banking and finance solutions for all dealer partners

Maruti Suzuki has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Maharashtra to offer dealer inventory financing for the former’s dealer partners in the country. Under the agreed association, the Bank of Maharashtra will provide facilities like competitive pricing, flexible re-payment tenures, and digitised and real-time transactions. This financing scheme will be available across all 2,000 branches of the bank for all dealer partners.

In another news, Maruti Suzuki recently hiked the prices of the Swift hatchback and all its CNG range of models by up to Rs 15,000; more details of which can be read here. Back in June, the carmaker topped the monthly sales chart with eight out of 10 cars from its portfolio. It even emerged as the highest-selling car manufacturer in compact sedan, compact sub-four-metre SUV, and entry-level hatchback with the models – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Alto. To read the detailed report, click here.

Elaborating on the alliance, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, MSIL, said, “We are thankful that this collaboration with Bank of Maharashtra will offer new-age banking and finance solutions for our dealer partners. There is a business requirement to induct more finance partners for dealer inventory funding keeping in mind long term business requirements and contingencies.”