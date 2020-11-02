CarWale
    New Mahindra Thar deliveries begin; first unit handed over to auction winner

    

    Aditya Nadkarni

    

    - First unit of 2020 Mahindra Thar delivered was an LX petrol AT convertible variant

    - The model is offered across three variants, six colours, and two powertrains

    Mahindra has handed over the first unit of the all-new Thar to Aakash Minda, winner of the online auction for the first unit. The first unit of the model that was delivered to its owner is an LX Petrol AT convertible variant, finished in a shade of Mystic Copper.

    The first unit of the new Mahindra Thar gets exclusive features such as the Thar #1 badge, a customised badging on the vehicle flaunting the owner’s initials, and serial number ‘1’ on the decorative plate of the dashboard and leatherette seats. The Thar is offered in three variants and six colours, details of which are available here.

    Mahindra Thar Front View

    Engine options on the 2020 Mahindra Thar include a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 150bhp and 320Nm of torque as well as a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. These motors are paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the new Thar and you can read our review here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “I would like to congratulate Aakash Minda, as the very first owner of the all-new Thar. This is a historic moment, given the excitement the auction had created. The all-new Thar is a dynamic expression of fun, freedom, and independence and will surely make a personalized statement for its owner”.

