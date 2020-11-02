BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.99 lakh

- BMW has introduced the first-ever X3 M in the country

- The model is powered by a 473bhp 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine

BMW India has launched the first-ever X3M in the country, with prices starting at Rs 99.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model made its debut last year and the updated version has already begun testing, details of which are available here.

Under the hood of the BMW X3 M is a 3.0-litre, straight-six engine that produces 473bhp and 600Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.2 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 250kmph.

Feature highlights of the BMW X3 M include adaptive LED headlamps, M-Sport suspension, M differential, M compound brakes, M Sport exhaust system, new 20-inch alloy wheels, and an M-spec body kit. Inside, the model comes equipped with Vernasca leather upholstery, Heads-Up Display (HUD), parking assistant, navigation system professional, gesture control, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, and numerous M-spec elements such as the cockpit, leather-wrapped steering wheel, as well as the gear lever.