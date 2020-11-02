CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.99 lakh

    BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.99 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    23,287 Views
    BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.99 lakh

    - BMW has introduced the first-ever X3 M in the country

    - The model is powered by a 473bhp 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine 

    BMW India has launched the first-ever X3M in the country, with prices starting at Rs 99.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model made its debut last year and the updated version has already begun testing, details of which are available here.

    BMW X3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood of the BMW X3 M is a 3.0-litre, straight-six engine that produces 473bhp and 600Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.2 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 250kmph.

    BMW X3 Dashboard

    Feature highlights of the BMW X3 M include adaptive LED headlamps, M-Sport suspension, M differential, M compound brakes, M Sport exhaust system, new 20-inch alloy wheels, and an M-spec body kit. Inside, the model comes equipped with Vernasca leather upholstery, Heads-Up Display (HUD), parking assistant, navigation system professional, gesture control, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, and numerous M-spec elements such as the cockpit, leather-wrapped steering wheel, as well as the gear lever.

    BMW X3 Image
    BMW X3
    ₹ 60.49 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • BMW
    • bmw x3
    • x3
    • X3 M
    • BMW X3 M
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    BMW X3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 72.35 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 76.82 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 69.71 Lakh
    Pune₹ 73.10 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 72.30 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 67.13 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 72.90 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 67.54 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 68.06 Lakh
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X3 M

    BMW X3 M

    ₹ 99.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndNOV
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ₹ 80.00 - 85.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 3rd November 2020
    All Upcoming Cars