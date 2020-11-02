CarWale
    • MG Motor India records retail sales of 3,750 units in October 2020

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    904 Views
    -Hector contributes to majority of sales figures

    -MG Gloster receives 2,000 bookings within a month of its launch

    MG Motor India has reported a total sales figure of 3,750 units in October, 2020. This has resulted in a steady rise of 48 percent in retail sales for the car manufacturer compared to last month where the numbers stood at 2,537 units. On a yearly scale, MG has recorded a surge of six percent over the same period last year.

    MG Hector remains to be the best-selling car for the company accounting for a majority stake of 3,625 unit sales in the month. The car has itself garnered a growth of 50 percent over 2,410 units in the previous month. Meanwhile, the carmaker’s electric alternative, MG ZS EV sales stood at 125 units in October, 2020.

    MG debuted into the full-sized premium SUV segment with the Gloster on 8 October, 2020. The seven-seater SUV has procured over 2,000 bookings within the first month of its launch and is now sold out for the rest of the year. The MG Gloster is offered with two diesel options which include a 2.0-litre turbocharged and 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine with the former making 161bhp and 375Nm torque and the latter with a four-wheel-drive system producing 215bhp power and 480Nm of torque.

    MG Hector Front View

    The car manufacturer has also introduced its new contact-free technology suite ‘Shield+’ to enhance customer experience in the new normal. It has also tied up with Medklinn for its cerafusion sterilisation technology for vehicle cabin sterilisation.

    Commenting on the overall sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “With festive demand, we have registered 48% growth vis-à-vis last month. We expect continued traction because of Diwali in November and are ramping up supplies to cater to the increasing demand. There has been a good response for Gloster which has crossed 2,000 bookings at its initial launch price.”

