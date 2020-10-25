CarWale
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BMW X3 M facelift begins testing at Nurburgring

    - BMW X3 M facelift will feature an updated front and rear design

    - The model is likely to be powered by the same 472bhp 3.0-litre straight-six motor

    BMW unveiled the updated X3 M last year and what comes as a surprise are the new spy images of the facelifted model. Taken at the Nurburgring track in Germany, the X3 M LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) or facelift in layman's terms, is partially covered in camouflage.

    BMW X3 Left Side View

    As is evident from the spy images, the BMW X3 M facelift is expected to receive revised front and rear bumpers, reworked LED DRLs and tail lights, as well as a re-sized kidney grille. Not to worry though, as the latter won’t take inspiration from the new M3. We do not expect any major changes to the interior of the model.

    BMW X3 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the BMW X3 M facelift is expected to breathe fire through the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six engine that produces 472bhp and 600Nm of torque. This current state-of-tune helps the model to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 4.1 seconds, before topping out at 280kmph. Will the X3 M LCI feature an updated suspension or steering setup? More details should surface ahead of its debut sometime next year. Stay tuned for updates. 

    BMW X3 Image
    BMW X3
    ₹ 60.49 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
