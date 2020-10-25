All About Cars: Honda City vs Hyundai Verna , Nissan Magnite and Audi Q2 Launch Details

CarWale
    This week in All About Cars, we answer a crucial question: Which is the better buy - the Honda City or the Hyundai Verna. Audi has launched the Q2 SUV in India and we give you all the details. We also answer questions about the new Nissan Magnite, a sub four-metre compact SUV and Nissan’s most important offering since it began here more than a decade ago. 

    We then answer your car-buying sub-four-metre questions that you so generously sent on our social channels - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We tell if Tata will launch a turbocharged version of the Tiago, why the Kia Sonet is more reliable than the Tata Nexon

