    Honda Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Editions launched in India

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    9,213 Views
    -The Amaze and WR-V to be offered in Exclusive Edition 

    -It is based on top-spec VX trim in both petrol and diesel engine options

    To elevate the demands in the festive season, Honda Cars India Ltd. has launched special editions of the Amaze Sedan and WR-V crossover. These exclusive editions are being offered on the top-spec “VX” variant of both the cars in both petrol and diesel versions. 

    Honda Amaze Right Side View

    The exterior highlights of the exclusive edition of the Amaze Sedan include chrome inserts for the window line, fog lamps and trunk with an added exclusive edition badge. On the interior, the compact sedan gets fitted with black seat covers, armrest, front foot lights and illuminated door scuff plates.

    Honda Amaze Front Row Seats

    The WR-V also gets similar cosmetic highlights with chrome garnish on the front grille and fog lamps, body graphics, and the exclusive edition emblem. Additonal changes on the interior include seat covers, illuminated scuff plates and front door lights.

    Honda Amaze Front Backlit Door Sill Strips

    The powertrain is common on the Amaze and WR-V which include a 1.2-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The former produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque while the latter produces 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. While the Amaze is available with a five-speed manual and CVT transmission, the WR-V only gets a five-speed manual for the petrol and a six-gear manual gearbox for the diesel.

    Honda Amaze Grille

    Speaking about the introduction of these Exclusive Editions, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “During this festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of Amaze and WR-V are based on top-grade VX and aim to offer enhanced look with added features.  Due to the ongoing attractive festive promotions in the market and launch of these new Exclusive Editions, we believe this is the best time to make the much awaited car purchase.”

    The Exclusive Edition is offered in the top-spec trim of both the models in petrol and diesel variants. The following are the variant-wise prices of the Honda Amaze and Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

    Amaze Exclusive Edition Petrol MT - Rs 7.96 lakh

    Amaze Exclusive Edition Petrol CVT- Rs 8.79 lakh

    Amaze Exclusive Edition Diesel MT - Rs 9.26 lakh

    Amaze Exclusive Edition Diesel CVT - Rs 9.99 lakh

    WR-V Exclusive Edition Petrol MT - Rs 9.70 lakh

    WR-V Exclusive Edition Diesel MT – Rs 10.99 lakh

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Honda
    • Honda Amaze
    • Amaze
    • WR-V
    • Honda WR-V
