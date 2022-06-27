CarWale
    New Mahindra Scorpio-N tail lamp design revealed ahead of today's launch

    Jay Shah

    New Mahindra Scorpio-N tail lamp design revealed ahead of today's launch

    - Likely to be available in five variants

    - Will be offered in petrol and diesel engines with four-wheel-drive configuration

    As Mahindra gears up to launch the all-new Scorpio-N in the country today, the carmaker has released a video detailing the exterior styling of the new SUV. The new Scorpio-N will continue to sport the signature vertically-stacked tail lamps that extend all the way to the spoiler.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Left Front Three Quarter

    Besides the tail lamps, the Scorpio-N gets a new front fascia with vertical chrome slats and dual projector headlamps with sequential turn indicators on either side. Further down, the fog lamp housings are highlighted with DRL surrounds and the bumper gets a silver skid plate at the bottom. 

    Mahindra Scorpio N Right Side View

    Towards the side, the most appealing element is the chrome window line that kinks around the rear quarter glass that Mahindra calls the ‘Scorpio tail’ element. Other highlights include dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, and chrome inserts on the door handles. 

    Mahindra Scorpio N Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is likely to be offered in five variants – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The three-row SUV will be available in both six and seven-seat layouts with the third row getting front-facing seats. 

    Under the long bonnet, the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. While the six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions will be standard across the range, the four-wheel-drive will be limited to the oil-burner versions of the SUV. To know more about the Scorpio-N, click here. 

    BMW M340i 50 Jahre M Edition — Top 5 highlights

