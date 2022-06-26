CarWale
    BMW M340i 50 Jahre M Edition — Top 5 highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    BMW M340i 50 Jahre M Edition — Top 5 highlights

    BMW India has launched the M340 50 Jahre M Edition at a price of Rs 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition celebrates 50 years of BMW's M Performance division and here are its top five highlights.

    1. Cosmetic drama

    The M340i 50 Jahre Edition sports a high-gloss black kidney grille and comes equipped with black ORVMs. This car rides on fancy 19-inch M alloy wheels.

    BMW M340i Right Rear Three Quarter

    2. Carbon Pack

    Customers can choose from two accessory packs for the M340i 50 Jahre Edition. First is the Carbon Pack which offers carbon exterior and interior bits to customers.

    BMW M340i Left Front Three Quarter

    3. Motorsport pack

    The other is a Motorsport Pack, which bundles in an M Performance steering wheel and Alcantara gear selector. Then, there's a matte black rear spoiler to add to its appeal and performance.

    BMW M340i Left Front Three Quarter

    4. BMW exclusive exterior colours

    BMW will offer the M340i 50 Jahre Edition in two BMW Individual colour options — Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue.

    5. Power-packed six

    Under the bonnet of this special edition is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine that produces 377bhp and 500Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and the brand's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

    BMW M340i Front View
