    Weekly news round-up: New Maruti Brezza bookings open, Kia Carens GNCAP result, new Hyundai Tucson unveil date

    Nikhil Puthran

    957 Views
    In the week gone by, we had come across the launch of a new CNG variant in the compact sedan segment and the GNCAP crash test result for a popular MPV. Additionally, we have revealed fresh details on the soon-to-be-launched models. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza bookings open; to get six airbags

    India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki commenced bookings for the new Brezza against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The updated Brezza is due for launch in India on 30 June. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre, K12C petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    Hyundai Aura SX CNG variant priced at Rs 8.57 lakh

    In addition to the S variant, the Aura SX variant is now also available with a CNG option. The Aura SX CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. In terms of features, over the S variant, the SX CNG variant additionally offers a reverse parking camera, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, chrome door handles, a shark-fin antenna, a 5.3-inch digital cluster with a MID, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, smart key with push-button start-stop, and a front power outlet. 

    New India-spec Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on 13 July, 2022

    Hyundai India will raise the curtains off the new-gen Tucson on 13 July, followed by its launch in the country shortly after. Mechanically, the new Tucson is expected to continue being powered by the existing 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options on both manual and automatic transmission options. The booking for the new SUV is expected to open soon.

    Kia Carens scores three stars in GNCAP crash test 

    The India-made Kia Carens scored three stars in GNCAP crash test. The test model was equipped with front seatbelt pretensioners, six airbags, ABS, ISOFIX, and more. The vehicle has scored 9.30 points out of 17 in adult occupant safety and 30.99 out of 49 points for child occupant protection.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder – What we know so far

    Toyota’s upcoming mid-size SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be officially unveiled in India on 1 July. This new mid-size SUV will also spawn a Maruti variant under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership agreement. The upcoming Toyota mid-size SUV will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine which will come mated to both manual and automatic transmission options.

    Mahindra XUV700 receives Safer Choice award from Global NCAP

    The Mahindra XUV700 has received the Safer Choice award from Global NCAP. The SUV scored full five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. The vehicle model must offer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and meet performance requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN13H, UN140, or GTR8. Further, the model must meet pedestrian protection requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN127 or GTR9.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N dimensions confirmed; India launch on 27 June

    The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio- N confirmed dimension details were covered by us last week. The upcoming SUV will have a length of 4,662mm and will stand tall at 1,849mm. Further, the vehicle will have a width of 1,917mm, while the wheelbase measures 2,750mm. The upcoming SUV will be available in five variant options - Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. 

