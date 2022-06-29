New Mahindra Scorpio-N first drive review to go live tomorrow

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is the next big SUV from the Indian carmaker. Available at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Scorpio-N can be had in five variants and seven exterior shades. The bookings for the Scorpio-N will commence on 30 July while the prices of the automatic and 4x4 variants will be known on 21 July.

Now, we have driven the new Scorpio-N and detailed all the changes, from the fresh exterior styling to the new cabin and multiple powertrains and drivetrain options of the SUV. We also tell you about our driving impressions after spending a brief time with it. Do tune in to CarWale website and YouTube channel at 10 am tomorrow to read and watch our first-drive review.

Not to mention, the highlights of the new Scorpio-N include the projector headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, vertical tail lamps, a digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a powered driver seat, an electric sunroof, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and front-facing third-row seats.