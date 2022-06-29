CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be unveiled soon - What to expect?

    Nikhil Puthran

    Toyota’s upcoming model, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is due to be officially unveiled in India on 1 July. The Japanese automaker will commence production for the new model in August and it will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. Further, the new model will be exported from this facility in India. In the last few days, we have learned about some new features which are expected to be offered in the upcoming model. 

    Exterior 

    The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get split LED headlamps which are flanked by a single slat gloss-black grille with a chrome insert. Further, the SUV will get a honeycomb design for the air dam and contrast-coloured front skid plate. As for the sides, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get a blacked-out roof, hybrid badging on the front doors, wide wheel arch claddings, and dual-tone alloy wheels. As for the rear, the new model will get C-shaped LED pattern and a chrome strip on the boot lid. 

    Interior

    As for the interior, the SUV will get a dual-tone black and brown theme with silver colour inserts. Further, the vehicle is expected to get soft-touch material on the lower portion of the dashboard and the door pads to offer a premium feel. The feature list in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and connected car technology. Additionally, the vehicle is also expected to get a 360-degree camera. 

    Engine                                                                                            

    Under the hood, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid systems. Interestingly, the upcoming SUV will offer an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The power output figures will be known post the official unveil. 

    Competition 

    Post launch, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos

