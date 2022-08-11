CarWale
    New Mahindra Scorpio Classic to be unveiled tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    New Mahindra Scorpio Classic to be unveiled tomorrow

    - To be offered with a diesel powertrain only

    - Will get cosmetic updates inside out

    Mahindra is all set to re-introduce the erstwhile Scorpio SUV tomorrow. To be renamed ‘Scorpio Classic’, the SUV will be retailed alongside the newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N and is expected to be offered in two variants. The Scorpio Classic will receive subtle changes over the outgoing model, and here’s what to expect. 

    Firstly, to give it a fresher look, the Scorpio Classic will sport a new front grille with six vertical chrome struts and the new Mahindra twin peaks logo at the centre. Further, the front bumper will be reworked with a revised housing for fog lamps and integration of horizontally placed LED DRLs. The 17-inch five-spoke alloys will get a dual-tone black and silver treatment. We also expect the ‘Scorpio Classic’ badging on the tail-gate as well as the front fenders. 

    The changes on the inside will be limited to a new touchscreen infotainment system and gloss black inserts on the steering wheel, dashboard, and door pads. Besides this, the overall layout and theme are expected to remain unaltered. While the Scorpio-N is equipped with front-facing third-row seats, the Classic is most likely to make do with side-facing jumper seats in the rear row. 

    The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will mostly be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a power output of 137bhp and 319Nm of torque. The motor will be mated to a six-speed gearbox, and there will be no automatic transmission on offer. The Scorpio Classic is expected to be offered in two variants, and it will lock horns with the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    ₹ 13.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    2022 Hyundai Tucson launched – All you need to know

