    New Hyundai Tucson review to go live tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    830 Views
    New Hyundai Tucson review to go live tomorrow

    - The 2022 Hyundai Tucson was launched in India earlier today

    - The model is priced between Rs 27.70-34.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

    The new-gen Hyundai Tucson was launched in India earlier today with all India ex-showroom prices starting at Rs 27.70 lakh. Bookings for the model commenced last month for an amount of Rs 50,000.

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is available with two engines including a petrol motor and a diesel mill. The 2.0-litre petrol unit, which is mated with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, produces 154bhp and 192Nm of torque, while the 2.0-litre diesel unit, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, produces 184bhp and 416Nm of torque. A 4x4 system remains exclusive to the top-end diesel variant. We have driven the new Tucson and our review will go live tomorrow.

    In terms of variants, the Hyundai Tucson is offered in Platinum and Signature, while customers can choose from a range of seven colours. These include Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Amazon Grey, Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof, and Polar White with Phantom Black roof.

    Feature highlights of the new Hyundai Tucson include a new dark chrome grille, split LED headlamps, faux skid plates, squared wheel arches, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, toothy design for the LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer hidden behind the spoiler, Hyundai logo on the rear windshield, Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS Level 2), ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, drive modes, multi-terrain modes, a fully digital instrument console, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Hyundai Tucson
    ₹ 27.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
