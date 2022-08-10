2022 Hyundai Tucson launched – All you need to know

Post much wait, Hyundai launched the Tucson in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 27,69,700. The SUV is available in two variant options – Platinum and Signature. Hyundai India plans to sell 5,000 units of the Tucson SUV per year. Currently, the waiting period for the SUV stretches up to 10 months. Read below to learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

Exterior

The new Hyundai Tucson is created along the lines of Hyundai’s Global Design identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The fascia is highlighted by a dark chrome parametric grille with parametric hidden LED DRLs and positioning lamps that highlights its sporty character. Further, the vehicle gets a new front skid plate and imposing LED MFR headlamps which highlights its futuristic design.

The side profile is highlighted by Z-shaped character lines, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and angular wheel arches. Additionally, it also gets satin chrome DLO moulding which enhances the overall style. The rear section is highlighted by connecting LED taillamps and concealed rear wiper with washer. Moreover, it also gets a three-dimensional logo garnish below the rear glass, a rear spoiler with an LED high mount stop lamp, and a shark fin antenna.

Interior

The 2022 Tucson gets premium black and light grey dual-tone upholstery. Further, it gets integrated silver accents on the crashpad and doors to enhance its premium quotient. The SUV offers a choice of 64-colour ambient lighting and a Piano Black centre fascia. Moreover, the feature list includes a large 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a four-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, an electric parking brake, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

As for convenience, the SUV offers rain-sensing wipers, an electric driver seat with memory function, an electric parking brake, hands-free smart power tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, remote engine start with smart key, and an eight-way adjustable passenger seat. Additionally, the second row also gets a reclining function, passenger seat walk-in device, and a 60:40 split folding rear seat. To enhance the ownership experience, the Tucson SUV offers over 60 Bluelink features.

Safety

The new Hyundai Tucson offers a total of over 60 safety features. The standard safety feature list includes six airbags, ESP, front and rear parking sensors, hill descent control, hill assist control, and blind spot monitor/ surround view monitor.

Engine

The new Hyundai Tucson is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 154bhp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre diesel engine produces 184bhp at 4,000rpm and 416Nm of torque between 2,000-2,750rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 4WD option is available in the diesel guise.

The variant-wise introductory ex-showroom, all India prices are as follows –

Petrol

Platinum – Rs 27,69,700

Signature – Rs 30,17,000

Diesel

Platinum – Rs 30,19,700

Signature – Rs 32,87,000

Signature 4WD – Rs 34,39,000

It is worth noting that the Signature variant offers a dual-tone colour option at a premium of Rs 15,000.