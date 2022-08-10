Le Méridien and Courtyard Aravali Resort get EV chargers by ChargeZone

ChargeZone recently installed EV fast-charging points at Le Méridien, Gurugram and Courtyard Aravali Resort in Delhi NCR. As a part of the partnership between ChargeZone and Marriott International, the EV charging solution firm plans to install over 100 EV chargers at Marriott properties across India in a phased manner by December 2022. It has already set up charging points at several Marriott hotels.

The Courtyard Aravali Resort gets a 60kW DC, CCS2 EV fast charger and is compatible with all electric cars available in India. In addition, this charging point can charge two EVs simultaneously. That said, not only will Marriott use the chargers to charge its hotel EV fleet but will also allow the public to charge their electric cars. Meanwhile, ChargeZone has already set up EV charging stations at various Marriott hotel properties in Mumbai, Indore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

In other news, ChargeZone has set up EV fast chargers on a few National Highways. For instance, it has installed 20 EV charging points along the 1,000km Maharashtra-Gujarat highway and has three EV chargers along the 600km Mumbai-Indore highway. Besides this, it has also electrified the 1,000km Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway.