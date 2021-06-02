New Kia Sportage interior to come with a curved display

- Full exterior and interior design of the new Sportage will be revealed on June 8.

- Kia will unveil a dedicated European version of the Sportage in September.

Kia, as we know, has revealed the first official teaser images of the all-new Sportage, the fifth incarnation of the brand’s popular SUV model. Due to be revealed in July in Korea, the new Sportage will feature a completely new exterior, interior design and connectivity tech. In September, Kia Europe will unveil a dedicated European version of the Sportage.

The highlight of the new Sportage, like every new Kia model, will be a highly specced interior with lots of new tech. The interior design sketch shows a driver-orientated dashboard that will feature multiple layers for a more premium look. At its core will be a unique integrated curved display. Also spotted are a few physical buttons below the centre screen. The vertically placed air con vent at the centre will continue the design flow to the end of the dashboard at the passenger side.

The partially seen steering wheel sports the new logo of the brand. Kia will unveil the full exterior and interior design of the new Sportage on 8 June. More details regarding design features of the all-new Sportage will be unveiled in the coming weeks, as well as information on the European version and UK specification.